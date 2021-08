A more powerful Nintendo Switch Pro could still arrive in 2022 with the help of the next-generation technology from Nvidia, a new leak has claimed. Japanese video gaming titan Nintendo previously said it has "no plans of launching any other [Switch] model at this time," following the debut of the Switch OLED. Because of this, some fans now believe the heavily rumored Switch Pro might no longer arrive. But a new set of leaks points to the possible processor that could power the upgraded hybrid console in the future.