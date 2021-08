Out of the many treasures in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, some can be a bit hard to come by, luckily there is a place where you can buy treasures. As opposed to the random corner where you’re able to sell your treasures for a quick profit, this place is actually even more hidden and out of the way. A couple of notes though before we get started, for one, there is, unfortunately, no way to buy bugs in the game. You’ll still have to go out and catch them yourself if you want them. Also, the merchant that sells treasures to you is only available at the very end portion of the game, so there will be minor spoilers for events near the final dungeon.