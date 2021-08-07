2 The Rescue Pet: Meet May!

Meet May! She's a two-year-old domestic short hair.

Our friend's at the SPCA of the Triad say she came to them along with four kittens. Now that she's done with her mothering duties, she's ready for her forever home.

She response to conversation and will rub your leg until she gets your attention.

If this cutie of a cat "may" have made your heart skip a beat, reach out to the SPCA of the Triad online and submit an application. You can also contact the office to arrange a time to meet.

Let's get May adopted.