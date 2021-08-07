Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Darren Sanders, Ravens’ security director and former Baltimore Police detective, dies

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago

Darren Sanders, a former Baltimore Police detective who spent 18 years as the Ravens’ security director, died of cancer July 23 at his Owings Mills home. The Baltimore native was 55.

Sanders oversaw all security-related matters for the organization, including for owner Steve Bisciotti, players, coaches and staff members. He was responsible for the Ravens’ hotel security, served as a personal escort, oversaw security at the team’s Owings Mills facility and provided personal safety away from the facility.

“One of the best people I’ve ever known,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday. “One of the most stand-up people I’ve ever known. Impacted everybody in this organization one way or another, including myself. One of the best friends I’ve ever had. He was there for you in good times, tough times, especially.”

Before joining the Ravens in 2004, Sanders spent 17 years with the Baltimore Police Department, including 11 as a detective. He was selected to serve on a Drug Enforcement Administration task force, where he was honored for his work. In Baltimore, Sanders also worked with the department’s homicide division.

Current and former Ravens players paid tribute to Sanders after Harbaugh announced his death Tuesday. Torrey Smith, a Ravens wide receiver from 2011 to 2014, wrote on Twitter that he “was a great man and always had my back!” Justin Forsett, a Ravens running back from 2014 to 2016, said Sanders “was an incredible human being” and had “a heart of gold!” Defensive end Calais Campbell, who joined the Ravens last year, wrote on Instagram that Sanders was “one of the best men I’ve ever met.”

Sanders helped more than team members, too. Broadcaster Amber Theoharis, who previously covered the Ravens for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, recalled on Twitter how in 2017, when she said a “crazed fan” was stalking her, Sanders would come by her rowhouse and have police officers patrol her street. “He was a protector & loved dearly,” she wrote .

In early 2014, Sanders was swept up in the fallout from running back Ray Rice’s altercation with his then-fiancee, Janay Palmer, in a New Jersey casino. It was later revealed that when Sanders asked police in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and at the casino for surveillance video soon after the incident, he instead received only a description of the footage from a police official. Sanders reportedly relayed the play-by-play of the video to team executives.

In September 2014, the Ravens released Rice hours after TMZ published inside-the-elevator video of Rice knocking Palmer unconscious. The three-time Pro Bowl selection received an indefinite suspension from the NFL, though he was later reinstated.

Sanders, who served on the executive board of Baltimore’s National Academy Foundation and was a mentor for the Baltimore nonprofit Year Up, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2011. He survived it, but developed a brain tumor. In December 2019, he had brain surgery and underwent six weeks of chemotherapy and radiation to treat glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer.

Sanders told the team website last year that he was drawing inspiration from friends like O.J. Brigance. A former Ravens linebacker, Brigance was diagnosed in 2007 with ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease, but has continued his work as the team’s senior adviser to player engagement.

“It’s not going to be a cakewalk,” Sanders said. “But the bigger story is what God has done, is doing and will do.”

Sanders is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Darren II; and two daughters, Imani and Morgan.

Comments / 0

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bisciotti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#American Football#Twitter#Tmz#Als#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
NFLBleacher Report

Former WFT QB Alex Smith Reportedly Joins ESPN as NFL Analyst

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith will reportedly join ESPN as a studio analyst for the 2021 season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Smith won the league's Comeback Player of the Year award last season with the Washington Football Team but announced his retirement in April after 16 years in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLCBS Sports

Rashod Bateman injury: John Harbaugh says Ravens first-rounder will miss 'a number of weeks' with groin injury

As it stands, it's been one step forward and one step back for the Baltimore Ravens in training camp. They're ecstatic to have former league MVP Lamar Jackson back from the COVID/Reserve list after his second bout with the disease, but he may have to wait to build chemistry with Rashod Bateman, the team's rookie first-round pick. Bateman injured his groin during Tuesday's practice.
NFLallfans.co

Baltimore Ravens CB Jimmy Smith still traumatized by February robbery

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder since his family was robbed at gunpoint in February. “Going into the store and being around anyone with a mask or hood on, it really makes my heart thump to this day,” Smith said after Thursday’s practice. “It was terrifying situation.”
NFLcbslocal.com

Ravens Sign Former Colt Justin Houston

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was reason for Ravens fans to cheer even before the team hit the stadium Saturday night. It’s official. Justin Houston is a Raven. Houston is a 10-year veteran, one of the top pass rushers in the NFL. He reportedly turned down bigger contract offers from other teams to sign a one year with the Ravens because he sees Baltimore as a Super Bowl contender.
NFLFanSided

Ravens: Adrian Ealy is Baltimore’s ‘best undrafted free agent’

The Baltimore Ravens have found considerable success developing undrafted free agents in the past. And there’s a chance that Adrian Ealy could become the team’s next undrafted success story. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently released an article detailing the best undrafted free agent in each team’s training camp. Ealy earned...
Posted by
Gridiron Junkies

10 Baltimore Ravens predictions for the upcoming season

As fans, we know how the Ravens' organization operates based on the past. So, let's take a look at a couple of Ravens predictions for the 2021 season. #1. The Ravens will be one of the top teams in sacks, even though many fans believe they need another pass-rusher. Honestly, I want them to trade for Chandler Jones. However, I am predicting that Calais Campbell has a huge season with around 14 sacks and Tyus Bowser also goes over ten sacks. I also predict very productive rookie years across the board out of the Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes. I think the Ravens found future All-Pros in both Oweh and Hayes. Ultimately, I think the Ravens will have a very dominant defense for much of the foreseeable future.
NFLchatsports.com

Justin Houston lands with Baltimore Ravens on one-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Justin Houston #99 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates a sack during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Former Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Justin Houston has landed with...
NFLPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Calls Visiting Sick Girl ‘A Raven’ And Superstar

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have a new superstar on their team, head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday. Harbaugh told reporters at a press conference Friday about his interaction with Abby, a sick 5-year-old girl who attended practice with her mother and grandmother. They were visiting from out of town, Harbaugh said. “I just want to thank her for coming and just let her know and all her friends know she’s a superstar. We love having her here, and she’s one of us. She’s a Raven,” he said. Harbaugh also did not disclose the full names of the girl or her relatives, or the nature of her illness. Coach Harbaugh on a special moment with a young fan 💜 pic.twitter.com/4C6m0m04e0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 29, 2021
NFLCBS Sports

Ravens' Michael Dereus: Back in Baltimore

Dereus signed a contract with the Ravens on Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Dereus spent training camp with the Ravens last year and will receive another camp opportunity with the team in 2021. The 24-year-old is looking to make his NFL debut after going undrafted out of Georgetown in 2020.
NFLallfans.co

The Original “Hard Knocks” Team – The 2001 Baltimore Ravens: Part 2

Welcome to Part 2 of my look back at the 2001 Hard Knocks episodes, the inaugural season of this series which featured the defending Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens. After reviewing the first three episodes last week, I’ll go through the final three this week. The tone of the series,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy