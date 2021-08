GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Hours after Jamel Danzy was released from federal custody on charges that he made a straw purchase to buy the gun later used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French, Danzy told CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar he was “devastated” by the officer’s death, but declined to discuss most of the specifics. Danzy, 29, is the alleged “straw purchaser” of the weapon that was used to fatally shoot Officer French and seriously wound her partner, who had pulled over a car in West Englewood on Saturday night. Prosecutors say Danzy bought the gun in March from a gun...