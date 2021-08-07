Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/7/21

By Jake Devin
Pinstripe Alley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees are, dare I say it, on a roll. They will, however, face a test today; they’ll have to try to win while starting Andrew Heaney. The left-hander had a tough debut as a Yankee, yielding four home runs against the Orioles earlier this week. If he can smooth things out a bit, the Yankees will have every chance to extend their winning streak to five against the Mariners.

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Andrew Heaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#Pinstripe Alley#Orioles#Yes Network Root Nw#Mlb Network#Wado 1280 Venue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
MLBFanSided

MLB rule penalizes Tampa Bay Rays’ bullpen in extra-inning games

When Major League Baseball first instituted its “extra-inning” rule, it was met with much derision and decrying from the fans, especially older ones who had matured during baseball’s “golden” decades in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. Social media was rife with negative comments from fans from the start. That rejection...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Tickets for Yankees, White Sox ‘Field of Dreams’ game reaches record price | How to buy your own tickets

The “Field of Dreams” meeting between the Yankees and Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa, this Thursday is unique in more ways than one. According to TickPick, tickets for the contest on the secondary market are the most expensive for an MLB regular season game on record. The average purchase price is $1,413.63 and the most expensive ticket available is $3,972, according to TickPick.
MLBtimestelegram.com

Yankees' Field of Dreams game vs. White Sox: Here's everything you need to know

"If you build it, they will come." Well, Major League Baseball built it in Iowa, and the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will take center stage Aug. 12 in the "Field of Dreams Game" to be played on a new baseball field constructed in Dyersville, near the movie set of the iconic 1989 film starring Kevin Costner.
MLBFox 19

Reds make trade with Yankees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds made a trade with the New York Yankees overnight, acquiring two veteran relief pitchers for a player to be named later. “The #Reds have acquired RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be announced later,” the team said in a tweet early Wednesday. “Welcome @LuisCessnaMX and Justin!”
MLBFanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge claps back at MLB analyst’s take on play at plate

The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals played into the wee hours of Tuesday morning, though many fans probably went to sleep angry sometime around the bottom of the ninth. Before staying up an additional hour in bed, wide-eyed and feverishly refreshing Twitter to catch the final score, though....
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees have hard Clint Frazier questions looming | Analysis

KANSAS CITY — Aaron Boone had a point. The Yankees have taken so many punches of late with the coronavirus sidelining four players and various injuries hitting out of nowhere. How would the Yankees fit Clint Frazier into the mix in the majors when he’s finally healthy?. Pffft. “Every time...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees, Royals lineups Wednesday: Giancarlo Stanton sits, Aaron Judge at DH, Lucas Luetge on mound

KANSAS CITY — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Royals before Wednesday’s game at Kauffman Stadium. NEXT MAN UP: LHP Lucas Luetge will make his first career start today at Kansas CIty after making his first 152 career appearances as a reliever…according to Elias, will be just the sixth Yankee in franchise history to start a game after making his first 152 appearances out of the bullpen…will join Mike Stanton (first 552G before his first start on 5/9/99 vs. Seattle), Wandy Peralta (first 242G before his first start on 8/6/21 vs. Seattle), Pat Clements (first 193G before his first start on 10/2/88 at Detroit), Mike Armstrong (first 181G before his first start on 9/1/86 at Oakland) and Brian Bruney (first 157G before his first start on 4/9/08 at Kansas City). Will be the 14th different starting pitcher for the Yankees this season, matching the most by the Yankees in a single season in the last 32 years (also 14 in 2007 and 2005)…the last time the Yankees used more starting pitchers was 1989 when 16 different Yankees made a start for the club…entering today, only two AL teams have at had least 14 different starting pitchers this season (Seattle-15, Toronto-15). Since 4/20, has gone 4-2 with a 1.93 ERA (42.0IP, 9ER) and 48K in 36 appearances…his 1.93 ERA in that span is the 10th-lowest in the Majors and fifth-lowest in the AL (min. 35.0IP)…has not allowed an earned run in 31-of-36G in that span.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 5, Mariners 4: Four-run sixth spurs comeback win

The Yankees beat the Mariners this afternoon in the Bronx, 5-4, for their fifth win in a row. After a rough start, Andrew Heaney settled down to give the Yankees six solid innings, and the Yanks scratched together four runs in what was an unusual inning in the sixth, keying the comeback victory.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees place Aroldis Chapman on IL with elbow inflammation

Ahead of today’s matinee with the Mariners, the Yankees announced that they had placed reliever Aroldis Chapman on the IL with elbow inflammation, retroactive to last night. They recalled right-hander Nick Nelson from Triple-A to take Chapman’s spot on the active roster. This is, of course, yet another blow to...
MLBPinstripe Alley

How Jonathan Loáisiga became an elite reliever for the Yankees

The New York Yankees have one of the best bullpens in baseball. They’ve had their fair share of late-game meltdowns, but the names on the staff and the numbers paint a clear story. Of course, if you take a close look at the unit’s best performer, the name you’ll find is not one of the usual suspects.
MLBPosted by
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees' Corey Kluber Set To Begin Rehab Assignment

The Yankees’ injury-riddled rotation could be getting an additional piece back in the coming weeks. After throwing 42 pitches to live hitters on Saturday, Corey Kluber will be sent out to begin a rehab assignment this week. Kluber (right shoulder strain), who has not pitched since May 25, is slated...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees Mailbag: Deivi García, Adam Warren, and the future at shortstop

Good afternoon everyone, let’s open up the mailbag for more of your Yankees questions. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Darth_Lazarus asks: Keith Law did an interview where he talked about Deivi Garcia’s delivery being completely different this...
NFLPinstripe Alley

Stephen Ridings could be the Yankees’ latest hidden gem

On Tuesday, the world got to see a glimpse of the Yankees minor leaguer Stephen Ridings when he relieved Luis Gil in the Bombers’ victory. Given his unsung background, he certainly isn’t a household name, but his performance that day raised hundreds of eyebrows. Where did this guy come from?
MLBPinstripe Alley

The 2021 Yankees and the lack of blowouts

I only ask for two things out of the baseball teams I follow. One: When you win, win by a lot. Two: When you lose, lose by a little. A team that wins a bunch of their games 10-2 and loses 5-4 is just a better team than one who continually wins and loses by a one or two-run margin. Blowout victories both work as an indicator of true talent and serve a host of other benefits for a team.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Everyone, meet the real DJ LeMahieu

Since almost the onset of his career, DJ LeMahieu has been an impact player. With Gold Glove honors in 2014, 2017, and 2018, All-Star selections in 2015 and 2017, and a National League batting title in 2016, by the time the Yankees acquired him in 2019, it felt like we nabbed the NL’s best kept secret.

Comments / 0

Community Policy