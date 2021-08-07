Former Phillies pitching prospect Jacob Waguespack fully equipped to handle any situation

Jacob Waguespack’s first major league call-up on May 26, 2019, came courtesy of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza’s injury.

Waguespack’s parents couldn’t make it to Tampa, Florida, for that night’s game, but the former Phillies pitching prospect didn’t pitch.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder did the following night when Toronto starter Anibal Sanchez was pulled after three innings because of an injury.

“I was kind of thrown in and didn’t have to think about much,” Waguespack said. “I’m glad it happened that way. I just went out there, trusted my stuff and my defense.”

Waguespack’s pro baseball experience is best described as a six-year odyssey.

The undrafted free agent spent his first two seasons in the lower levels of the Phillies minor league system pitching out of the bullpen — like he did in his three years at the University of Mississippi.

The organization shifted course midway through the right-hander’s third pro season (2017) — where he played at three levels, including his IronPigs debut in a win-or-go-home playoff game in Moosic against the rival Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The Phillies traded Waguespack the following year at the trade deadline to the Blue Jays for reliever Aaron Loup.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 27 major league games as a starter, long reliever and situational bullpen guy.

His first MLB win came in a packed Fenway Park against Chris Sale and the host Boston Red Sox on July 3, 2019.

His best performance came 50 days later in another historic ballpark — Dodger Stadium.

He also pitched at Yankee Stadium and in Atlanta against the Braves in 2019.

And he spent a large chunk of 2020 with the Blue Jays, whose home games were played at the franchise’s Triple-A site in Buffalo, New York, because of Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Waguespack is back in Triple-A this season with the Bisons, who were looking Friday night to even the series up with the host IronPigs.

He’s pitching well after being shifted again from starter to reliever with a 5-1 record and a 1.09 ERA in his last nine outings.

“Not knowing [your role], it’s tough when go back and forth,” Waguespack said Friday. “You just have to figure out what works for you and learn to not do too much as far as weightlifting, arm care, all the stuff before the game, and have a strong mindset.

“When you’re optioned, going up and down, they need you and or they don’t, it could be a roller coaster. I just keep my mind grounded and take it one day at a time.”

Waguespack’s journey has been unpredictable.

The Louisiana native had a 2.33 ERA and .225 batting average against in his last 13 games as a reliever for the Threshers in 2017, when the Phillies charted a new course.

All but one of his last 17 appearances were as a starter. He was 8-5 with a 3.43 ERA in that stretch but hold on.

A week after finishing the regular season by allowed one run on five hits in six innings of Double-A Reading’s win at Trenton, Waguespack was summoned to Triple-A to start a win-or-go-home playoff game for the IronPigs in Moosic against the rival Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Waguespack was stellar, allowing a run on three hits in seven innings. The only run came on a Mike Ford solo homer in the seventh of what was a 1-0 Lehigh Valley loss.

″I went through a lot of scenarios and events for a reason,” he said. “Each one prepared me for the next season or next role. Each one was kind of been a stepping stone in the right direction. I’m happy with each one.

“I’ve faced a little adversity and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Waguespack’s career path changed directions again midway through 2018, when he was traded to the Blue Jays.

Five days later, he struck out a career-high 12 in his first appearance for Buffalo against visiting Lehigh Valley.

The following season, Waguespack made his one-game appearance for Toronto in late May before returning to Triple-A.

Waguespack was summoned to the majors again on July 3 and finished 2019 with the Blue Jays. He ended the year with six shutout innings of a win over the Orioles.

The Ole Miss product spent all of the abbreviated 2020 season with the Blue Jays — as a reliever. His only start came in Game 2 of an Aug. 20 doubleheader against the Phillies.

Two weeks earlier was the most unusual outing of his career.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo pulled starter Nate Pearson and summoned Waguespack, who then completed his warm-up tosses in Atlanta with home plate umpire Alan Porter “yelling at me.”

Finally, Porter walked to the mound and told him, “You’re out. You can’t pitch,” Waguespack recalled.

Waguespack was supposed to go to Triple-A that day, but fellow reliever Trent Thornton was injured. Waguespack’s name was on the lineup card for both teams but not the umpires’ card.

“It’s weird,” he said. “I didn’t think that could happen, but that’s what happened.”

The right-hander spent most of the offseason in Florida working with Toronto pitching development coordinator Matt Tracy to develop a slider to complement his four-seam fastball, curve and sinker. He dumped his change-up because research found that pitch often was the mistake pitch that got hit hard.

Waguespack’s throwing program also produced more velocity in 2021. The results have been solid. He’s earned the win in five of his last eight outings, the last four out of the bullpen.

He enjoys being a major league starter. His first start [and win] was at Fenway.

“It was unreal,” Waguespack said. “It was a Monday night and I’m like, ‘Wow, I feel like I’m in a movie.

“It was the fifth inning and I’d given up a two-run double. After backing up the plate, I’m walking back to the mound and the crowd is going nuts. I’m like, ‘Wow, this is Fenway on a Monday. The people going nuts. It was super cool ... even though I just gave up two runs.”

Waguespack’s perspective and work ethic have allowed him to enjoy all the “wow” moments, bounce back from the setbacks and handle all the curveballs thrown at him.

“It’s all groomed me mentally, shown me physically I need to go out there and pitch and perform,” he said. “It’s been a journey. I’m looking to add to it.”

