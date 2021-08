It is already official. Real Madrid is going to report with the goal of slowing down the agreement that creates so much harms with the CVC investment fund. Just a day after Laliga confirms to the world its forecast of a majority vote in favor of the decision with at least 32 of the 42 clubs, the white entity has confirmed that the fight in offices will not conclude: "The Board Directive of Real Madrid CF, gathered today at 11:00 h, has unanimously agreed to execute both civil and criminal legal actions against the President of Laliga, Don Javier Tebas Medrano, against Don Javier de Jaime Guijarro responsible for the Fund CVC and against the CVC Capital Partners Sicav-FIS itself.