Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Where Is Charles Gonzales Now? Update

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Rust was last seen in March 2009, when he found his home burglarized. Days later, the missing person case turned into a horrific homicide as authorities found Rust’s bloodied vest and a part of his broken gun. Mike Rust’s body would remain missing for seven years as authorities tried their best to bring closure to his kin. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Murder in the Heartland: No Giving Up’ details the gruesome murder and how a long and arduous investigation brought the murderer to justice. Let’s take a closer look at the case and find out the present whereabouts of the perpetrator, shall we?

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Mountain Biking#Mountain Bike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Biking
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Fighting for his life: Cop killer facing death penalty elbows bailiff in face and makes a run for it after being convicted of murdering detective in 2016

Dramatic courtroom footage showed a Texas man facing the death penalty assaulting a bailiff who tried to handcuff him moments after being convicted of killing a San Antonio police detective nearly five years ago. Otis McKane, 40, was on trial for capital murder in the November 2016 shooting of Detective...
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

Burke County woman pleads guilty in infant’s 1999 murder

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Burke County woman who was charged last year in the 1999 killing of her newborn baby pleaded guilty Tuesday in Cumberland County. Deborah Riddle O’Conner, 55, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in the death of “Baby Michael,” according to court records. She originally had been charged with first-degree murder in her son’s 1999 killing.
Salisbury, NCWBTV

Murder conviction upheld for two who robbed, killed Salisbury woman

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A murder conviction involving two people charged with the murder of a popular waitress at the Salisbury location of the O’Charley’s restaurant has been upheld. Sindy Abbitt and Daniel Albarran were convicted by a jury of first degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon...
Gonzales County, TXGonzales Inquirer

Tire-slashing suspect now in Gonzales County Jail

Hayword Kent Harper was arrested on a Criminal Mischief warrant in Colorado County on Sunday, July 25, according to Gonzales Police. Colorado County is about 60 miles west of Gonzales. Harper is the suspect in tire slashings that occurred to more than 60 vehicles in the city late in the...
La Puente, CAmynewsla.com

Man’s Conviction Upheld for Killing Supervisor at Pizza Restaurant

A state appeals court panel Thursday upheld a man’s conviction for fatally stabbing his supervisor at a Domino’s Pizza in La Puente after repeatedly being told to make a series of deliveries nearly 3 1/2 years ago. The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected the defense’s...
Orange, CAmynewsla.com

Mom Convicted of Killing Baby Son in Orange 10 Years Ago

A 41-year-old woman was convicted Wednesday of killing her 7-month-old son by dropping him from a parking structure at Children’s Hospital of Orange County a decade ago. Jurors deliberated for about an hour before convicting Sonia Hermosillo of first-degree murder and child assault causing death. Since Hermosillo pleaded not guilty...
Richmond County, NClawofficer.com

North Carolina sheriff found dead at home

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff was found dead at his home on Thursday, according to the department. The cause of death has not been immediately determined. Richmond County, North Carolina reported that Sheriff James Clemmons was discovered dead in his home, according to WCNC. Further details were not revealed.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.
Calaveras County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Calaveras County Lottery-Winning Mother Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide

VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) – A lottery dream come true turned into a nightmare for a local family. A Calaveras County mother of four who hit the lottery with a $2 million scratchers ticket during the pandemic is now the victim of a murder-suicide. Police say her husband is the gunman, who also killed their one-year-old daughter. CBS13 obtained photos showing 31-year-old Tiffani Hill surrounded by family and her precious children. One photo also shows Hill alongside her husband, John Donato, who police say shot and killed Hill, and their 23-month-old daughter Leanne Donato, before shooting and killing himself. The Valley Springs corner store where...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

‘I need someone to go by my house and check on my wife — I lost it.’ More details revealed in death of Mississippi woman.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife Thursday. The incident happened within a week of her retirement from a 40-year career at a local bank. The cause of 62-year-old Katie M. Carradine’s death is unclear, Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey said on Friday. Investigators...
Surry County, NCMount Airy News

Drug charges send 14 to prison

A multi-year drug operation in Surry County has resulted in dozens of arrests, and recently guilty pleas and findings against 14 of the defendants, with jail terms ranging from just less than three years up to 20 years. Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said his office, working in conjunction...
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Twenty-one-year-old woman sentenced to 40 years in prison

VICTORIA, Texas – Twenty-one-year-old woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of an Inez resident. On June 17, 2020, Alexis Marie Jarvis, 21, of Victoria pled guilty to murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Jarvis shot and killed Brian Doelle, 38, of Inez with a crossbow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy