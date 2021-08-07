Where Is Charles Gonzales Now? Update

Mike Rust was last seen in March 2009, when he found his home burglarized. Days later, the missing person case turned into a horrific homicide as authorities found Rust’s bloodied vest and a part of his broken gun. Mike Rust’s body would remain missing for seven years as authorities tried their best to bring closure to his kin. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Murder in the Heartland: No Giving Up’ details the gruesome murder and how a long and arduous investigation brought the murderer to justice. Let’s take a closer look at the case and find out the present whereabouts of the perpetrator, shall we?