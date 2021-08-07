Roundup: Team USA Wins Men's Basketball Gold; Half of U.S. Fully Vaccinated; Bills Give Josh Allen Huge Contract

Team USA won men's basketball gold over France ... Biden administration extends student loan debt relief ... Half of America is now fully vaccinated ... California's Dixie fire is now the biggest in the U.S. ... Excellent job report sends stocks soaring ... Big job surge another sign of a strong economic recovery ... Cuomo accuser files criminal complaint ... Booster shots for COVID vaccines expected to gain swift authorization ... "The Suicide Squad" opened strong at the box office ... "Stranger Things" Season 4 debuts new footage ... Foo Fighters troll the Westboro Baptist Church protesters ... Josh Allen got a massive six-year contract extension from the Bills ... The Cubs spoiled Craig Kimbrel's return to Wrigley Field ... Kevin Durant agreed to a four-year extension with the Nets ... Kawhi Leonard is returning to the Clippers ... Justise Winslow signed with the Clippers ... Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PED violation ... USA's Nelly Korda takes home golf gold medal ...

