Roundup: Team USA Wins Men's Basketball Gold; Half of U.S. Fully Vaccinated; Bills Give Josh Allen Huge Contract

By Ryan Phillips
 5 days ago
Team USA won men's basketball gold over France ... Biden administration extends student loan debt relief ... Half of America is now fully vaccinated ... California's Dixie fire is now the biggest in the U.S. ... Excellent job report sends stocks soaring ... Big job surge another sign of a strong economic recovery ... Cuomo accuser files criminal complaint ... Booster shots for COVID vaccines expected to gain swift authorization ... "The Suicide Squad" opened strong at the box office ... "Stranger Things" Season 4 debuts new footage ... Foo Fighters troll the Westboro Baptist Church protesters ... Josh Allen got a massive six-year contract extension from the Bills ... The Cubs spoiled Craig Kimbrel's return to Wrigley Field ... Kevin Durant agreed to a four-year extension with the Nets ... Kawhi Leonard is returning to the Clippers ... Justise Winslow signed with the Clippers ... Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PED violation ... USA's Nelly Korda takes home golf gold medal ...

Ranking contenders after NBA free agency [Sports Illustrated]

Projecting the next big quarterback deals [CBS Sports]

America has a drinking problem [The Atlantic]

The Lakers are betting big on experience -- and familiarity [The Ringer]

The horses at the Olympics are not having it [Defector]

With Lionel Messi on board, PSG must win the Champions League [The Big Lead]

Stranger Things Season 4 sneak peak:

Matt Damon struggled through the Hot Ones gauntlet this week:

This is outstanding:

Dee Gees -- "You Should Be Dancing"

NFLThe Big Lead

Skip Bayless and Jenny Taft Had a Heated Exchange on 'Undisputed'

The Undisputed crew didn't just debate LeBron James today. They also discussed the Dallas Cowboys who are featured on the new season of HBO's Hard Knocks. During this segment Skip Bayless commented on Mike McCarthy's physical appearance, saying he was a "little heavy," which is not his preference for a head coach in the NFL because it meant he couldn't motivate players. (Video below)
BaseballThe Big Lead

Little League Umpire Enjoying Fall Out Boy Too Much to Make Proper Call

We're smack-dab in that magical time of year when young ballplayers leave it all on the field competing for the chance to play in the Little League World Series. The scenes are always absolute and pure. Part of that purity is the presence of volunteer umpires, who, try as they might, simply aren't able to perform at the level we've grown accustom to watching the professionals. And that's okay because everyone is trying their level best.
NBAThe Big Lead

Skip Bayless Already Amassing a Significant Amount of 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers Takes

As we sit here before mid-August, Skip Bayless is hard at work getting a tremendous amount of anti-LeBron James/anti-Los Angeles Lakers takes on the official record. That comes with a certain amount of respect for one of sports media's highest-paid stars. Say what you want about him — and we do — but the man simply refuses to take his foot off the gas pedal. Yesterday the Undisputed star predicted that Russell Westbrook will be a disaster for James. Today he's back at the wheel, firing off the idea that Buddy Hield would have been a better acquisition for the Lakers.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

'No momentum' in contract talks between Josh Allen, Bills

That is because Allen knows it’s a question of when, not if, he gets his mega-deal. Jones suggests that, if a new contract is not in place by the middle of August, the two sides could table negotiations until next offseason, but that scenario would hardly threaten Allen’s future in Buffalo. Because the Bills have exercised Allen’s fifth-year option, the big-armed passer is under contract through 2022, and the franchise tag is a theoretical option for 2023 if it comes to that (of course, the Cowboys’ protracted talks with Dak Prescott demonstrated the danger of that approach).
NFLESPN

Expectations for Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen now as huge as his contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The offseason questions about a contract extension kept coming, no matter how coy Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was in answering or how many times quarterback Josh Allen deflected. But even with the possibility of tabling the conversation until 2022, neither side showed signs of angst;...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen, Bills agree to massive contract extension

Josh Allen enjoyed a breakout season last year in which he established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and the Buffalo Bills have rewarded their former first-round pick. The Bills announced on Friday that they have agreed to a six-year contract extension with Allen. The new...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Josh Allen Contract: Reported Details Of Bills QB’s New Deal

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Red Sox Add Ex-Top Prospect, Fulfill Pitcher's Baseball 'Dream'. The Buffalo Bills have signed quarterback Josh Allen to a six-year contract extension that runs through the 2028 season, the team announced Friday. Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter...
NFLBuffalo News

'A franchise-changing move': What Josh Allen's contract means for the Bills

Quarterback Josh Allen’s six-year contract extension has set him up nicely for the future. The Buffalo Bills expect it should set them up nicely, too. What remains to be seen is what ripple effect, if any, Allen’s deal might have on the league at large, though neither Allen nor Bills General Manager Brandon Beane expressed much concern. All that matters to them: The Bills locked up their guy, and they did so in a way that can allow them flexibility elsewhere.
NFLchatsports.com

Josh Allen’s Contract: Strong for the Player, But Also Team-Friendly

The CBA, in taking a sledgehammer to the rookie pay system, does not allow drafted players to renegotiate with their teams until they have completed three seasons in the league. This has given teams a built-in excuse to leverage the fixed and reasonable cost of starting quarterbacks in rookie contracts for extraordinary value. The list of teams taking advantage in recent years includes the Seahawks (Russell Wilson), Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes), Cowboys (Dak Prescott), Texans (Deshaun Watson) and, more recently, the Bills (Josh Allen), Browns (Baker Mayfield) and Ravens (Lamar Jackson). Those three players have been ripe for extensions since February; one of them just happened.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Shaquille O’Neal ruthlessly clowns Dennis Schroder for passing up $84M from Lakers to sign with Celtics for $5.9M

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal took to Instagram recently to voice his opinion about Dennis Schroder’s new deal with the Boston Celtics. It has not been a good offseason for Schroder. He reportedly entered free agency with hopes of securing a massive deal, but no team was willing to meet his demands. Instead, he settled on a one-year deal with the Celtics worth $5.9 million.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAjacksonvillefreepress.com

Shaquille O’Neal Forced to Sell His Stake in the Sacramento Kings

By Michael “Ice-Blue” Harris | August 10, 2021 – via rollingout.com – Shaquille O’Neal is being forced to sell his stake in the Sacramento Kings, but his investment is still a success. The NBA Hall of Famer has been a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings since 2013, when he bought 2 to 4 percent stake in the franchise, according to Forbes. The shrewd businessman invested $5 million in the team, which was worth around $530 million at the time. The Kings are now worth $1.8 billion and the former Los Angeles Laker could now sell his portion for at least $11 million.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers looking to sign LeBron James’ former teammate?

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead of them, and one of their first orders of business may be to reunite with a familiar face. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that the Lakers are eyeing Reggie Bullock, one of their former players who was teammates with LeBron James in 2018-19. Bullock, a 41.0 percent three-point shooter for the New York Knicks last season, will likely command the full mid-level exception of $9.2 million but could seek up to a three-year deal.

