Fireworks, music, festival food to highlight Summer Sunset Blast
The city of Stow will once again present the Stow Summer Sunset Blast, a family-oriented community event that is free and open to the entire community. The Blast is held each year at Silver Springs Park, 5238 Young Road, Stow, during Labor Day weekend. As always, there will be plenty of festive food, kids activities, inflatables, games, music, beer, live bands, and the grand finale fireworks show in the area.www.beaconjournal.com
