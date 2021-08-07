Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Episode 5 Release Date, Spoilers, Watch Online
‘The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace’ or ‘Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi’ is an action-adventure TV anime that is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written by Amahara and illustrated by Cool-kyou Shinja. The series centers upon a world where demon presence and terror grew unchecked 800 years ago, and it was only because of the sacrifices of battle gods named Idaten that their reign of terror ultimately came to an end. However, after centuries of peace, someone revives the demons who now plan to take over the world and indiscriminately murder anyone who comes in their way.districtchronicles.com
