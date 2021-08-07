Aquatope on White Sand Episode 6 Release Date, Spoilers, Watch Online

Is there hope that the first NCIS season 19 premiere synopsis will be available soon? Let’s just say there’s a cause for optimism. As of this writing, we are just under six weeks away from the show’s Monday, September 20 premiere date. Because of that, we’re at a time in which the folks at CBS are probably starting to think about how to promote what lies ahead. Does that means a trailer or details are coming out tomorrow? No, but there is a timetable that we’re able to formulate now in our mind…