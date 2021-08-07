Aquatope on White Sand Episode 6 Release Date, Spoilers, Watch Online
'Shiroi Suna no Aquatope' or 'The Aquatope on White Sand' is a slice of life original T.V. anime that revolves around Fuuka Miyazawa, a talented young girl who gives up on her idol life and takes a spontaneous flight to Okinawa where she starts working on an aquarium named Gama Gama. Her spur-of-the-moment decision lacks a clear motive and appears to be driven by something more deeply problematic. However, Fuuka's aimless decisions luckily help her meet Kukuru Misakino, the director's aquatic life-loving granddaughter who is following her heart by working at the aquarium.
