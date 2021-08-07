Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date, Spoilers, Watch Online

The reboot version of Gossip Girl, which is premiering on HBO Max, is releasing in its episodic form, and fans are now anticipating the release of its fifth episode. The series reiterates the scandals in the lives of New York’s elites, and the delectable twists and turns are keeping the viewers hooked. The reboot series has its hands full with the complex feud between Zoya and Julien. They are half-sisters with a complicated relationship, and now after four episodes of moving back and forth, they might now come together as friends. But it may not come off that easy, and amidst the brewing agendas of Monet, Luna, and Gossip Girl, things may get more heated.