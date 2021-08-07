Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Hospital Playlist Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date, Spoilers, Watch Online

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 5 days ago

In the seventh episode of ‘Hospital Playlist’ season 2, a lot of hope is riding on Ik-jun, who is about to handle a difficult surgery, and the family members of the patient Ms. An beg him to save her. Yeong-hye encounters Min-ha at the cafeteria, leaving the former with a terrible aftertaste. The woman has no idea that feisty and headstrong Min-ha is pursuing her son. For a detailed recap of the latest episode, check out the section at the bottom. Excited about episode 8? we have mentioned all its details here!

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Playlist#The Episodes#Heart Surgery#Hospital Playlist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

Clickbait: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Thriller Series

A brand new thriller is making its way to Netflix later this month. The project in question is a new TV series called Clickbait, and it centers around the kidnapping of a family man who seems to be hiding some dark secrets. A video of the husband and father, Nick Brewer, is posted online, with the message that he will die once the video hits five million views.
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Ozark season 4 release date, trailer, and more

Very soon, we’re going to pay one last visit to the Ozark lakes, as Netflix’s dark TV series about a family of money launderers comes to a close with its fourth season. Over the last three seasons, we’ve seen Marty and Wendy Byrde get themselves in and out of trouble, but this final series could see their criminal enterprise come tumbling down around them.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Netflix’s New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix’s latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over susbcribers and possibly proving to be the streamer’s newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV Seriesgizmostory.com

Gossip Girl Episode 5 Release Date, Spoilers, Recap and Where to Stream?

The reboot version of Gossip Girl, which is premiering on HBO Max, is releasing in its episodic form, and fans are now anticipating the release of its fifth episode. The series reiterates the scandals in the lives of New York’s elites, and the delectable twists and turns are keeping the viewers hooked. The reboot series has its hands full with the complex feud between Zoya and Julien. They are half-sisters with a complicated relationship, and now after four episodes of moving back and forth, they might now come together as friends. But it may not come off that easy, and amidst the brewing agendas of Monet, Luna, and Gossip Girl, things may get more heated.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 4 Episode 24

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 Episode 24, things took a turn when Snooki arrived to surprise her friend on her birthday. Meanwhile, Mike still wanted to get to the root cause of the issues in the house, so he set out to get the stories from his housemates.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Will official premiere details be released soon?

Is there hope that the first NCIS season 19 premiere synopsis will be available soon? Let’s just say there’s a cause for optimism. As of this writing, we are just under six weeks away from the show’s Monday, September 20 premiere date. Because of that, we’re at a time in which the folks at CBS are probably starting to think about how to promote what lies ahead. Does that means a trailer or details are coming out tomorrow? No, but there is a timetable that we’re able to formulate now in our mind…
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

BBC’s ‘Ripper Street’ Leaving Netflix in September 2021

Another big British series is set to depart from Netflix in the US in the coming weeks. All 5 seasons of Ripper Street are currently due to depart Netflix on September 8th, 2021. Debuting back in 2012, Ripper Street aired on BBC America US and came to Netflix in 2014,...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Lucifer: Final Season First Trailer!

After so many seasons, Lucifer prepares to say goodbye to his fans. Netflix releases trailer and release date. Lucifer is one of the favorite series of Netflix users. However, fiction is already on its way to the end. Season 6 will be the last installment for the Tom Ellis-starring series, and fans are eager to see how the story will end. To increase anxiety, the streaming platform released the first trailer.
TV & Videosgizmostory.com

Ragnarok Season 3 Release Date to be Announced by September 2021

‘Ragnarok’ is a Norwegian fantasy drama series having 7.5/10 IMDb ratings. Directed by Netflix has not yet been announced for the return of ‘Ragnarok’ season 3, but it is assumed that the next season will premiere in mid- 2022. Though, the release date is to be announced by September 2021. Most probably, season 3 will be the same of 6 episodes as the earlier two seasons have.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Netflix K-Drama ‘The Sound of Magic’: What We Know So Far

2021 continues to prove it’s been one of the busiest years on Netflix for K-Drama content. And hopefully, a K-Drama we’re hoping to see on Netflix before the end of the year is the TV adaptation of the webtoon Annarasumanara, The Sound of Magic. We’re keeping track of everything you’ll want to know about The Sound of Magic, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Raelle’s quest

If you’re interested in learning a little bit more about Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 9, we’re happy to lend a helping hand! “Mother of All, Mother of None” is the sort of episode that could accelerate the story further leading up to the finale, but it’s also the sort that could lead to some huge, dramatic events occurring … and they aren’t necessarily good things for a number of the show’s main characters.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

What to expect in extended promo

The New Amsterdam season 4 premiere is going to arrive to NBC in less than a month and a half, and doesn’t this feel like the right time for a proper, extended trailer? There are SO many things that the producers could show off to get diehard fans excited; also, to get new fans on board at the same time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy