Even though he hasn’t been able to make an impact with the Ohio State football program quite yet, Mitchell is ready to do so this season. Teradja Mitchell came into the Ohio State football program as a high four-star linebacker recruit ranked 44th nationally, leading to high expectations. During his OSU career, Mitchell has patiently waited for his moment to shine. Mitchell has rarely seen meaningful snaps over the last couple of seasons, but in the upcoming season, he will be one of the big contributors at linebacker.