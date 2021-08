Centers for Disease Control Identifies Chaffee as a “High Risk” County. As COVID-19 surges once again across the country, Chaffee County is experiencing its own uptick with case rates that are double what was seen last summer at this time. The COVID percent positivity rate here is the highest it has been in months. Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) is warning that this overwhelming trend is due to a majority of new cases of unvaccinated residents, and the local healthcare system is seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients.