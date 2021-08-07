More than $2.3 million flows into state's nonprofits from Day of Giving

CHEYENNE – After the WyoGives second annual virtual Day of Giving July 14, nonprofits across the state of Wyoming were more than $2.3 million richer, thanks to generous donations from across the state.

For the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, that meant an additional $32,000 to help kids in the community recognize their full potential. Especially after having to cancel fundraisers due to COVID-19 – including their Dancing with the Stars and Chili Challenge events – Boys and Girls Club Director of Resource Development Amanda Fiske said the WyoGives Day of Giving certainly helped fill the fundraising gap and showed how much the community cares.

“WyoGives is a perfect representation of our community and just how dedicated our community is to supporting causes – everything from animals to children to education to the environment. When people are passionate about something, they make sure to act on it and really make their voices heard,” Fiske said. “I think that the most impactful change happens when we all come together for things like this, so it’s just exciting to see people unite for the causes that mean the most.”

That was the idea of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, when they started the WyoGives virtual Day of Giving last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonprofit Network Director Jody Shields said they were so pleased with how the event has grown from last year, when more than $500,000 was raised across the state, to this year, when 3,800 donors and a variety of donation matches raised more than $2.3 million for 193 Wyoming nonprofits.

“This funding is so critical for organizations,” Shields said. “It gives them the flexibility to decide how best to utilize the funding to really help them meet their missions. So the impact is huge for so many different organizations.”

For Black Dog Animal Rescue, such donations allow them to continue promoting, providing and advocating for the needs of companion animals, said Black Dog Development and Marketing Manager Kaitlin Whitman. That includes vaccinating, microchipping, and spaying or neutering animals, as well as taking care of animals with more serious medical needs.

Whitman said successful fundraising events like WyoGives allow them to have an even greater impact on the community. Black Dog received almost $45,000 from last month’s Day of Giving.

“This month, we’re hosting our first low-cost Community Vaccine Clinic, and it’s because of the generosity of our donors that we’ve been able to make this goal a reality,” Whitman said.

Another perk of the Day of Giving is the number of new donors participating organizations saw. Both Black Dog Animal Rescue and the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne brought in donations from folks who had never given to them before. It works as an educational tool, where residents can learn more about what different nonprofits do in the community, so they can find and support causes that truly mean something to them.

“It was just a really great way to reach a new audience and just make those connections,” Whitman said. “It makes a huge difference for us here at the Boys and Girls Club.”

The after-school program costs just $10 a year for students and includes meals, snacks, art classes, STEM education, sports and so much more. But the Boys and Girls Club leaders want to ensure the program is accessible to everyone, even with the overhead expenses they have. Fiske said that’s why donations are so important, for them and all the other nonprofits doing equally important work across the state.

“We were just so excited to see the success that not only our organization had, but other Boys and Girls Clubs throughout the state and other organizations in the community,” Fiske said. “I think the success wasn’t unique to us; it was really felt by everybody in the community, and it just means so much.”