Fight in Jamestown Leads to Arrest of Falconer Man

A Falconer man who is no stranger to law enforcement was arrested Thursday evening on a charge of 2nd-degree criminal contempt. State Police in Jamestown say 25-year-old Christian Powell violated a stay-away order of protection five days earlier by making multiple calls to someone in the Town of Poland who was the protected party in the court order. Powell was unable to be located, and an arrest warrant was obtained through Poland Town Court. On Thursday, Jamestown Police responded to the area of Fulton Street and East 8th Street for a fight in which Powell was involved. Troopers also responded to the scene and arrested Powell, and he was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.