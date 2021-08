Fair admission tickets and parking passes are now available for purchase online on the Tillamook County Fair’s website, tillamookfair.com. Attendees now have the option to purchase tickets using a debit or credit card online, on their mobile device, at the fair office, and at the admission gates during fair. This is a new payment option that has not been previously available. Purchases made with a debit or credit card are subject to service fees, but visitors are still welcome to use cash or check when buying tickets onsite or at the Fair’s admission gates.