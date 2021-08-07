Cancel
NFL

Former Purdue Diver Brandon Loschiavo Qualifies for Olympic Platform Diving Final

By D.J. Fezler
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 5 days ago
Brandon Loschiavo, a former Purdue diver, qualified for the 10-meter platform diving final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Friday night. He was one of only two American divers to qualify in the event.

The top-12 athletes in the event qualified for the final. Loschiavo placed 10th overall in Friday's semifinal with a total score of 409.75, less than 10 points from 12th place. He'll move on to compete in the final Saturday.

Loschiavo qualified for the Olympics in June, joining Boilermaker swimmer Nikola Aćin as the only two Boilermakers to represent the swimming and diving program at the Olympics. He replaced Steele Johnson, another Purdue alumnus, who dropped out due to a foot injury.

Here is a look at his accolades from the 2020-21 season as a redshirt senior:

  • Olympic Qualifier for Team USA (10-Meter)
  • NCAA Champion & All-American (Platform)
  • Big Ten Champion & Gold Medalist (Platform)
  • Big Ten Medal of Honor
  • Honorable Mention All-American (3-Meter)
  • U.S. Olympic Team Trials Champion (10-Meter)
  • NCAA Championships Qualifier (3-Meter & Platform)
  • Big Ten Distinguished Scholar
  • CSCAA Scholar All-America
  • Academic All-Big Ten
  • Became the fourth Purdue diver to win an NCAA title, joining David Boudia, Steele Johnson and Casey Matthews
  • Became the league's fourth diver to be a three-time Big Ten champion on platform since the event was added in 1988
  • Won Purdue's first NCAA title on the platform since 2015
  • KARA WINGER NAMED FLAG BEARER: Team USA selected former Purdue athlete Kara Winger to be the flag bearer for Sunday's closing ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics. Winger is the Purdue school record holder in the javelin throw and a two-time Big Ten Athlete of the Year. CLICK HERE
  • ANNIE DREWS, USA VOLLEYBALL ADVANCE TO OLYMPIC FINAL: The United States women's indoor volleyball team has a chance to earn its first gold medal in history on Sunday after earning a victory over Serbia in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Former Purdue volleyball player Annie Drews led the way with 17 points. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN DAILY, AUG. 6: Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is already making plays for the Dallas Cowboys, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain includes Ohio State in top five and former Penn State defensive lineman Anthony Zettel announced his retirement from the NFL. CLICK HERE

BoilermakersCountry

BoilermakersCountry

Indianapolis, IN
