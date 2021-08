It’s the annual time of year where people get instantly overly fixated on whether or not things will work well before they even happen. For example, the day before NBA free agency began, reports surfaced about Kyle Lowry being signed and traded from the Toronto Raptors to the Miami Heat as soon as if not shortly after Monday’s 6 p.m. start time. Amid jokes about tampering, many already suggested that “psh, oh, that’s not going to be enough to compete with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.” We can’t even let rosters fill out more beginning the following day without the inherent reflex of unleashing short-term opinion of a long-term expedition.