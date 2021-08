LAS VEGAS — Temperatures had cooled to the 80s in sultry Las Vegas, but on this day, not so cool. The thermometer read 108 as players jogged onto the field at Bishop Gorman on Monday afternoon. It was 2:30 p.m., time for practice, Time to prep for the first game of the season against Hawaii powerhouse Saint Louis on Aug. 20. The Gaels were in stations, Bob Marley roaring through the sound system, and all was well — unless you were a visitor walking the sidewalk, that boiling-hot sidewalk, and chatting with an assistant coach.