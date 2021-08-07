‘The Suicide Squad’ Is a Dark Parody of America’s Imperial Fiascos
The DC superhero universe’s Suicide Squad team, created in 1987 by John Ostrander, were always a critique of the American state. In the comics, the government recruits imprisoned supervillains via bribes and intimidation to take on jobs superheroes can’t or won’t—often tied to the murky corners of the late Cold War. The villains have bombs implanted in their skulls; if they try to escape, their handlers execute them without trial. The concept seems to have been lifted from the most paranoid left fantasies, echoing 1970s radical movies like Punishment Park. You end up rooting for prisoners, disdaining the simple morality of the super-cops, and questioning the motives of the feds.foreignpolicy.com
