The Steelers have signed tight end Marcus Baugh. Baugh was released by the Washington Football Team in May. The Ohio State product owns 1 catch for 2 yards in his NFL career. After originally signing with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Baugh has spent time as a member of Raiders and Panthers practice squads, as well as, playing for the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football. He caught 13 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns before the AAF folded in April 2019.