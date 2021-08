We have spent a lot of time looking at the new faces on the Detroit Lions, but how about looking back at old ones?. The Lions underwent a lot of change with their roster this offseason. Many of those moves were made as part of a new era of football for Detroit. Matthew Stafford is the biggest name, of course, sent away to the Los Angeles Rams for draft capital and Jared Goff. Whether the picks turn into anything valuable or Goff finds his footing in Detroit remains to be seen, but the Rams got an instant upgrade at quarterback for their playoff push.