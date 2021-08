ALTOONA, Pa. — Shea Murray struck out three over two innings of work for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) on Sunday in an 8-7 loss to the Harrisburg Senators. The Defiance High School and Ohio State product allowed two hits and one run over the seventh and eighth innings combined for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ affiliate. Murray allowed a two-out double in the seventh before earning a strikeout to end the frame before a leadoff walk in the eighth. The former Bulldog struck out consecutive batters then allowed an RBI single and an inning-ending groundout.