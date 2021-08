The first Werder Bremen game of the Markus Anfang era was an interesting one. At home to Hannover 96, Bremen struggled for most of the contest. The first half was tough to watch, as they failed to do much with the ball despite having most of it, and they didn’t create many chances. It was more of the same in the 2nd half even though they took the lead early on. Once the opposition equalized, Die Werderaner didn’t know how to respond, and they were ultimately lucky to have not lost on the night.