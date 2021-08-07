New hotels in the Catskills and Hudson Valley in 2021

INNESS — Ulster County. Driving distance: 1 hr 15 min from Albany; 30 min from Kingston; 2 hr 25 min from NYC. Nestled on 225 rolling acres, INNESS — named after American landscape painter George Inness — offers a 9-hole golf course designed by King Collins, swimming, tennis, dining, an events barn, and 40 guest rooms split between a 12-room farmhouse and 28 cabins. Guest accommodations and common areas merge the blond wood and clean lines of Scandinavian minimalism with colonial farmhouse accents to achieve a sparse yet lived-in feel. The property includes a communal lobby bar, library room, on-site restaurant (that will showcase produce from the property’s three-acre organic farm), game room, and wide screened-in porch with views of the sunset.