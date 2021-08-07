Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

New hotels in the Catskills and Hudson Valley in 2021

By Times Union: Hudson Valley
Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINNESS — Ulster County. Driving distance: 1 hr 15 min from Albany; 30 min from Kingston; 2 hr 25 min from NYC. Nestled on 225 rolling acres, INNESS — named after American landscape painter George Inness — offers a 9-hole golf course designed by King Collins, swimming, tennis, dining, an events barn, and 40 guest rooms split between a 12-room farmhouse and 28 cabins. Guest accommodations and common areas merge the blond wood and clean lines of Scandinavian minimalism with colonial farmhouse accents to achieve a sparse yet lived-in feel. The property includes a communal lobby bar, library room, on-site restaurant (that will showcase produce from the property’s three-acre organic farm), game room, and wide screened-in porch with views of the sunset.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Ulster County, NY
Lifestyle
City
Catskill, NY
County
Ulster County, NY
City
White Lake, NY
City
Kingston, NY
County
Sullivan County, NY
City
Callicoon Center, NY
City
Phoenicia, NY
Kingston, NY
Lifestyle
Albany, NY
Lifestyle
City
West Park, NY
Catskill, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catskills#Hudson Valley#Luxury Hotel#Sustainable Design#Hotels Inness#American#Scandinavian#The Dream Hotel Group#Norsdale#Cmyk Motel#Nyc Event#Nyc Founded
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking Census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy