Chicago shootings: 'No Crime Day' promotes peace in Burnside, other communities
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several Chicago community groups and churches were promoting peace Saturday with a "No Crime Day," as violent crimes continue throughout the summer. A number of events were held throughout Saturday in nine neighborhoods, calling for an end to violence. Community organizations and churches from the South and West sides were hosting different picnics, parades and giveaways in Austin, Englewood, Roseland and more.abc7chicago.com
Comments / 0