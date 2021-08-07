Weasel: The DC Comics Origins Of Sean Gunn's The Suicide Squad Character Explained

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There seems to be some agreement between The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and his younger brother Sean Gunn that, when he casts him in one of his movies (even if he is already playing a human), he has to play a furry animal character, too. The former Gilmore Girls cast member, who has both played Kraglin and performed the on-set motion capture for Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel movies, also pulls double duty for the new Suicide Squad cast as Batman villain Calendar Man and a freaky, furry thing called Weasel. This strange, dangerous creature is actually portrayed in his DC movies debut a bit differently from how he was depicted the comics… at least in the beginning, that is. In fact, the beginning is exactly where we shall start examining Weasel's "graphic" history.