Kings announce re-signing of free agent guard Terence Davis, solidifying backcourt depth

By Jason Anderson twitter email phone
Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter announcing the return of a key starter Friday afternoon, the Kings made a move to bolster their bench Friday evening. The Kings officially announced they have re-signed guard Terence Davis to a new contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but sources told HoopsHype the Kings were signing Davis to a two-year, $8 million contract. The signing was announced hours after the Kings announced they had re-signed starting center Richaun Holmes.

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Davis
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
De'aaron Fox
Person
Maurice Harkless
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Richaun Holmes
Person
Luke Walton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoopshype#Monte#The Toronto Raptors
