Kings announce re-signing of free agent guard Terence Davis, solidifying backcourt depth
After announcing the return of a key starter Friday afternoon, the Kings made a move to bolster their bench Friday evening. The Kings officially announced they have re-signed guard Terence Davis to a new contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but sources told HoopsHype the Kings were signing Davis to a two-year, $8 million contract. The signing was announced hours after the Kings announced they had re-signed starting center Richaun Holmes.www.fresnobee.com
