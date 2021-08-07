Spending Cedar Rapids’ hotel/motel tax revenue needs citizen oversight

Guests at Cedar Rapids’ hotels pay a small fee for every room night. The City of Cedar Rapids uses those funds, called Hotel/Motel taxes, to support city-owned facilities such as the Alliant Powerhouse and the ImOn Ice Arena. If revenues beyond those obligations are available, the funds also support nonprofit organizations and attractions that make Cedar Rapids a great place to live and visit thorough a competitive grant process. Significantly, those contributions often are operational funds — some of the hardest dollars for nonprofits to come by.