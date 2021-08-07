Cancel
Apeman C450 Dash Cam's Price Makes It an Option for Those Who Aren’t Picky

By Ray Prince
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A passable alternative to higher-priced dash cams. At first glance, dash cams aren’t immediately distinguishable from each other with the usual 1080p resolution, 170-degree wide angles, and 3-inch LCD screens. Blocky, minimalist cameras with nothing but a lens and four buttons are a dime a dozen. And without the name recognition of high-powered players like Garmin, lesser-known brands can be easy to dismiss.

