Apeman C450 Dash Cam's Price Makes It an Option for Those Who Aren’t Picky

If you have a car, you should have a dash cam! You never know what you might need it for including everything from crashes and other emergencies to catching video of rare occurances like a lightning storm or a deer in the road. A dash cam might cost a bit now, but it could save you hundreds down the road when insurance gets involved. Grab the Vantrue N2S dual dash cam on sale for $189.99 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon that takes $30 off the price. The same dash cam is still going for $220 at most retailers including Newegg and Walmart. While we have seen it go as low as $170 in the past, today's price is a good way to save.