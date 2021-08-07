reduce taxes

(CBS Detroit) — On August 13, most parents will receive their next Child Tax Credit payment. This month’s date has moved up two days since the 15th falls on Sunday. The monthly checks of up to $300 per child will continue through the end of 2021. And up to $1,800 more per child will arrive at tax time next year. The amount of each parent’s total deposit depends on their annual income, the number of children and the ages of those children. When added together, the money may add up to more than any of the first three stimulus checks. But what if a parent wants to opt out of these advance payments in favor of a one-time payment?