Six Degrees Releases Posthumous Recording by Cheb i Sabbah

By World Music Central News Department
worldmusiccentral.org
 5 days ago

Before he died in 2013, world fusion artist Cheb i Sabbah nearly completed a final recording. The song "Keep Coming Back" is the first single from that project. The song was co-written by and features the vocals of Bauhaus vocalist Peter Murphy, along with from world music star Azam Ali, herself a popular artist renowned for her solo projects, as well as her work with innovative world music group Niyaz. The three-song EP is now available and features an Azam Ali remix and an Opium Sabbah remix.

worldmusiccentral.org

