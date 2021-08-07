How Important Is Proper Estate Planning?

While estate planning and writing a will often go hand in hand, they’re actually entirely different terms. Simply put, an estate plan is a broader plan of action for your assets that may apply during your life as well as after your death. A will, on the other hand, dictates where your assets will go after you die, who will be the guardian of your children and more. So while a will is often part of an estate plan, an estate plan covers much more ground. If you’re thinking about writing your will or creating an estate plan, it can be a good idea to speak with a local financial advisor.