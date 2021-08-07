Donations, volunteers needed to serve free CommUnity Meals in Pine River and Backus

Many families and individuals have enjoyed the wonderful meals that Brian has created for our bi-weekly distribution in Pine River and Backus. If you are one of the participants, we need your stories to share how this program has impacted the communities we live in. Your privacy is guaranteed. Please send a message with your story to prbfcles@uslink.net. Or drop us a message to Free CommUnity Meals, P.O. Box 1, Pine River, MN 56474.