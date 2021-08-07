Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Peace of Mind

theridgewoodblog.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people think of a will when they hear the term “estate” planning. Estate is often associated with pricey processions including cars, mansions, big stock portfolios, and other related wealth. However, estate planning helps arrange your finances and affairs to ensure that your wishes are followed when you pass away or when you are still alive. Regardless of your age or financial status, you can immensely benefit from creating an estate plan. Read on to learn the importance of estate planning.

theridgewoodblog.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansions#Estate Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
EducationThrive Global

How to Create Peace of Mind With a Financial Back-up Plan

Life is full of surprises, both good and bad. Even when you create a budget and financial plan, life has a way of getting in the way. That is why it is so important to have a back-up plan wherever available to help make those moments less impactful. Even if...
Small Businesshappeningsmagazinepa.com

Insuring Peace of Mind for her ‘Family’ of Clients

Melissa Walter worked in banking before she entered the insurance industry. She left there for a career at State Farm. She was sure her future was in insurance when she started working at State Farm as a team member. Since 2017, she has had her own firm, Melissa Walter State Farm Agency in Shavertown.
Relationship Advice8newsnow.com

Love and Money: Experts weigh in on financial planning for couples

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly one-in-five couples say money is their greatest relationship challenge, and more than half disagree on how much savings they will need to reach retirement goals. With so many couples getting married this year after a long year of pandemic proposals and postponed weddings, Fidelity Investments...
Personal Financetheridgewoodblog.net

reduce taxes

Estate planning, Peace of Mind, Protects Your Family, reduce taxes, taxes. Many people think of a will when they hear the term “estate” planning. Estate is often associated with pricey processions including cars, mansions, big stock portfolios, and other related wealth. However, estate planning helps arrange your finances and affairs to ensure that your wishes are followed when you pass away or when you are still alive. Regardless of your age or financial status, you can immensely benefit from creating an estate plan. Read on to learn the importance of estate planning.
BusinessCNBC

Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could be 6.2% in 2022

Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2022 could be the highest it's been in years. Based on the latest consumer price index data, beneficiaries could see a 6.2% boost next year. The preliminary estimate is subject to change before next year's adjustment is officially calculated. New consumer price index data...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: This Is How Much You Will Get

Quite a few families would be receiving more money from the federal government on Friday in the form of stimulus check payments. This has been notified by the IRS- with the bank accounts soon to be flooded with the government money. The reason is simple- this will be the second in the list of six payments that the tax agency is going to deliver by the end of the year.
Personal FinancePosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Social Security Secrets to Boost Your Benefits

Social Security benefits are only designed to replace around 40% of your income. Factors like your marital status and the type of retirement account you're using can affect your benefit amount. Social Security benefits make up a substantial amount of income for millions of retirees, but your monthly checks were...
Economycrossroadstoday.com

3 Reasons Why Social Security Is Failing Seniors

Millions of seniors today depend on Social Security to pay their bills in retirement. But those benefits may end up letting a lot of people down. Here’s why. Seniors on Social Security are entitled to an annual raise known as a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. The purpose of COLAs is to help seniors maintain their buying power when living expenses inevitably rise.
EconomyKTEN.com

One-Third of American Workers Are Leaving Free Money on the Table

A 401(k) plan, and other workplace retirement plans like a 403(b) plan, is the most common way for American workers to save for retirement. With Social Security simply not enough to cover expenses for most people and traditional pension plans rarely used anymore outside of the public sector, taking full advantage of your 401(k) is essential for those who want to be able to retire and enjoy their golden years. Part of taking full advantage is using any and all employee match that is offered, but a recent study found that many workers are simply not doing that.
Personal FinanceMontgomery Advertiser

Are you ready for retirement? Social Security can help

Do you think you may be ready to retire and want to apply for Social Security benefits? We’re here to help you make an informed decision about when to apply for benefits based on your individual and family circumstances. Would it be better for you to start getting benefits early...
Personal Financegregoryricks.com

Your retirement savings could take a hit: What you need to know about taxes

Give yourself a big pat on the back if you have built up a nice retirement nest egg after years of scrimping and saving. Congratulations, you’re halfway there. Many investors are so focused on accumulating wealth that they neglect the second part of the equation – pulling out money so that you don’t deplete it unnecessarily from poor tax decisions.
BusinessPosted by
Fatherly

Inflation Could Benefit Families in a Surprising Way Soon

The 65 million elderly, disabled, and widowed Americans who receive monthly Social Security checks are due for a sizeable raise for the first time in years, an increase that could relieve some of the pressure on working families’ finances. Here’s what you need to know. Since 1975, the Social Security...
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Futile Fourth Payment

The fourth stimulus check could be impossible as the most recent report on jobs has shown a sharp decrease in the unemployment rate. Sure, this is extremely good news for the economy, but it doesn’t bode well for those who have been holding onto hopes for another stimulus payment. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy