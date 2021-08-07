Peace of Mind

A 401(k) plan, and other workplace retirement plans like a 403(b) plan, is the most common way for American workers to save for retirement. With Social Security simply not enough to cover expenses for most people and traditional pension plans rarely used anymore outside of the public sector, taking full advantage of your 401(k) is essential for those who want to be able to retire and enjoy their golden years. Part of taking full advantage is using any and all employee match that is offered, but a recent study found that many workers are simply not doing that.