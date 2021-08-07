Cancel
WTE offers thumbs up and down 8-7-21

By Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 5 days ago

To everyone involved in this year’s Paint Slingers event, which resulted in a variety of creative new murals throughout downtown Cheyenne. This annual event is fast becoming a major draw for people throughout the region interested in both artwork and gathering outside during the summer to support those who create it. In recent years, the event has grown to include a free concert, as well as multiple food and beverage vendors. Plus, the eye-catching paintings do a lot to spruce up older buildings in a unique, colorful way.

