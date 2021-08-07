Cancel
Coming Sunday: Landmark development

By Mark Fischenich
The pandemic disrupted ambitious plans for a Main Street hotel complex complete with hundreds of new and renovated rooms. But the newly revised redevelopment proposal for the Landmark Building remains elaborate — Mankato’s first distillery, a cocktail lounge and an event center topped by upscale apartments in a building that is to be expanded both outward and upward. And the renovation of the adjacent City Center Hotel may still happen as soon as next spring.

Read the story in Sunday’s Free Press.

