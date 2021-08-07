Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

PSL all-time top scorers: Who has won the most Golden Boots?

By Michael Madyira
goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoal takes you through the scoring records in the South African top-flight division since the new era of the league began in the 1996/97 season. The Premier Soccer League top goalscorer award is known as the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot. It was named after the former Orlando Pirates striker who...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Parker
Person
Percy Tau
Person
Bradley Grobler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psl#Golden Boots#South African#The Premier Soccer League#Orlando Pirates#Psl#United#Kaizer Chiefs#The Premier League#Mpumalanga Black Aces#Ex Mozambique
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
FIFAchatsports.com

Which country has won the most Olympic gold medals in football?

With some sporting luminaries taking part over the years, who has been most successful? Goal takes a look. The World Cup may be the pinnacle of international football, but the Olympics tournaments hold plenty of prestige as well. Football was first included in the Olympic Games in 1900 and has...
Premier Leaguenumberfire.com

Premier League Betting: Who Will Win the Golden Boot in 2021-22?

The Premier League season is right around the corner -- slightly more than two weeks away -- so it's a great time to jump into the EPL futures market on FanDuel Sportsbook. We could see some big names moved during the rest of this transfer window, which makes any futures market a little more volatile than usual, but that uncertainty can also work in our favor.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Mokwena: We want to be a team that is a nightmare to play against

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says he wants his side to be a nightmare to play against as he praised the work done by his players in pre-season, adding that they want to continue to improve after more investment into the team. The Brazilians dominated the DStv Premiership last season...
Worldfourfourtwo.com

PUMA unveils 2021/22 Mamelodi Sundowns kit

PUMA has unveiled the new Mamelodi Sundowns Home & Away players kits in the club’s colours of yellow, green and blue, with each shirt featuring a unique traditional hand-printed treatment inspired by African art and fashion. “Sundowns are known as Bafana Ba style, as they always lead the way in...
UEFAworldsoccer.com

Vote: Who’s the greatest manager of all time?

Who’s the greatest manager of all time? That’s the question we’ve asked you in the latest issue of World Soccer Presents – ‘Pep Talk’. Before deciding where Pep Guardiola sits among the pantheon of the greatest managers of all time, read through World Soccer‘s list of 50 of the best coaches to ever grace the game by picking up a copy of ‘Pep Talk’ here.
Sportsgoal.com

Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Mkhwanazi training with SuperSport United

The 31-year-old Bafana Bafana defender spent the whole of last season unattached and is now ready to bounce back into action. SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says he is “looking forward to working with” Buhle Mkhwanazi who is training with the club. Mkhwanazi is a free agent after leaving the...
Soccerchatsports.com

'Scary' Kaizer Chiefs have bright future - ex-Orlando Pirates star Makhanya

The former Moroka Swallows star based his judgement on a pre-season game in which Amakhosi beat the Sea Robbers. Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Joseph Makhanya has picked players that show Kaizer Chiefs could have a bright and promising future in the Premier Soccer League. Kgaogelo Sekgota, Sabelo Radebe, Khama Billiat,...
Soccerdailynewsen.com

Messi, the man who has all the titles

With the goodbye to Leo Messi, confirmed this Thursday for the club, Barça loses the best player in his story. Your statistics confirm it without any doubt. And that, by the ranks of the club, passed players from the size of Johan Cruyff, Diego Armando Maradona or Ladislao Kubala. The Argentine scorer palmarés, who turned 33 on June 24, is tremendously forceful. With him in the template, the entity has won four of its five cups of Europe. He could not be on the grass or the bench in the second, the accomplished before the arsenal in Paris in 2006, by injury, but was decisive in the following three, the two achieved before the United in 2009 and 2011, and the conquered Before Juventus, in 2015, with his friends Luis Suárez and Neymar next.
Soccerchatsports.com

Baroka FC open the channel for Orlando Pirates to discuss Makgopa move

The Buccaneers are reported to have turned to the lanky forward in their search for a striker but are yet to table an offer. Baroka FC chairman Khurishi Mphahlele says they are open to offers for Evidence Makgopa as Orlando Pirates are strongly linked with the striker. Pirates have so...

Comments / 0

Community Policy