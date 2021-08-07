Cancel
Ottumwa, IA

Liberty Elementary hosts back to school health and family festival

By Susan Schade
kyoutv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - School is just around the corner and Liberty Elementary School is gearing up for the first day. The event, Back to School Health and Family Festival is where students can get prepared for school by receiving free dental and health screenings before going back. Students will find school supplies to take with them and pack in their free backpack for the first day. The goal of the event is to remove barriers and connect families with resources in the community.

