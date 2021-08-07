Senator Rubio's not shovel-ready

Florida’s two senators, obedient to the Duke of Mar-a-Lago, did not vote for the infrastructure compromise which will hugely benefit Florida’s ordinary citizens. The Senators did not stiff their constituents because big business opposed the bill (the U.S. Chamber of Commerce strongly supports infrastructure). In our most recent Stone Age, the Trump administration, our two senators cheered each nebulous “infrastructure week.” They were for infrastructure before they were against it. Not a good look.