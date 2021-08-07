Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senator Rubio's not shovel-ready

Palm Beach Interactive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida’s two senators, obedient to the Duke of Mar-a-Lago, did not vote for the infrastructure compromise which will hugely benefit Florida’s ordinary citizens. The Senators did not stiff their constituents because big business opposed the bill (the U.S. Chamber of Commerce strongly supports infrastructure). In our most recent Stone Age, the Trump administration, our two senators cheered each nebulous “infrastructure week.” They were for infrastructure before they were against it. Not a good look.

www.palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 67

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stone Age#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip

The passage of a sweeping infrastructure plan in the Senate on Tuesday gives both parties plenty of ammunition heading into a midterm campaign season -- look no further than the most competitive Senate seats for how that will play out.
Congress & CourtsCNN

Never underestimate Nancy Pelosi

CNN — On Tuesday, the US Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package by a 69-30 vote. Now, the only obstacle that stands in the way of it becoming law is passage in the US House of Representatives. At first glance this might not seem like an obstacle at all,...
Congress & CourtsBirmingham Star

US Senate Approves $3.5 Trillion Budget Resolution

The U.S. Senate narrowly passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday providing the framework for spending on family services, health and environmental programs. The package includes many priorities of President Joe Biden and was supported only by senators from his Democratic Party in the 50 to 49 vote. Senate...
Minot, NDGrand Forks Herald

Port: North Dakota's senators are standing up to Donald Trump and Fox News

MINOT, N.D. — When news broke that North Dakota's two Republican U.S. senators, John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, would be among those voting to advance a bipartisan infrastructure bill, my phone lit up with exhortations from conservatives activists and groups asking me to be critical of that decision. My response...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Deseret News

Where did Mitt Romney, Mike Lee land on the bipartisan infrastructure bill vote?

The Senate easily passed the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill Tuesday with Utah’s two Republican senators voting on opposite sides as expected. The bipartisan plan to fix the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges now goes to the House, where Democratic leaders’ intend to tie it to a $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” bill through the budget reconciliation process later this year.

Comments / 67

Community Policy