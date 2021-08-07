Cancel
Why would the WTE allow Mr. Oliverius to spew falsehoods?

By Letter from Carol Mathia
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 5 days ago

I am not sure why the Wyoming Tribune Eagle allows letters to the editor that are full of blatant falsehoods. I have written many letters to the editor in which I supply proof for my facts, but it seems Calvin Oliverius does not need to provide any proof for his falsehoods. In fact, back on April 25, 2017, the managing editor sent me an email asking me to provide the link to a bbc.com report for some figures I had supplied “before your letter can be published.” I did so, and the letter was published.

