INDIANAPOLIS – The University of Indianapolis claimed five Academic All-America selections on Thursday as the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) released the 2020-21 Academic All-America® At-Large teams. The Greyhounds earned a pair of First Team honors in Renato Lima (men's tennis) and Marizel van Jaarsveld (women's swimming and diving) while Nikol Alekseeva (women's tennis) picked up Second Team honors. Oliver Mast (men's golf) and Pilar Echeverria (women's golf) were both named to the Third Team.