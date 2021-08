Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. The number of UK adults who have had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine has passed 75% of the population, just over eight months after the rollout began. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed it as a "huge national achievement", but Oxford Vaccine scientist Prof Sir Andrew Pollard warned that reaching herd immunity with the highly contagious Delta variant is "not a possibility". He also criticised UK plans to give the most vulnerable groups a third jab as a booster, saying with so much of the world unvaccinated, doses needed to go "where they can have the greatest impact".