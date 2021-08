Heading into Chicago Med season 7, one of the biggest burning questions on the minds of fans is what the writers have in store for Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss). To recap, as season 6 came to a close, Will found himself in extremely hot water as the truth finally came out about Natalie’s (Torrey DeVitto) being given stolen drugs from the clinical trial. After learning of his actions and having to deal with the fallout of said actions, Goodwin. (S. Epatha Merkerson) found herself left with no choice but to let Will go, firing him for his actions as the season ended.