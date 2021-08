Lance has impressed early on in training camp with his arm strength and scrambling ability, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Lance's strong arm and athleticism were the skills that enamored the 49ers' front office leading up to the draft, so it's no surprise that he put those skills on display early in camp. The rookie's accuracy from the pocket and ability to pick up coach Kyle Shanahan's complex playbook will be what determines when he truly is ready to take the reins of San Francisco's offense. Shanahan was clear in his intentions to start incumbent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to begin the 2021 campaign, but if Lance stays aggressive and progresses quickly this preseason, then he may find himself starting sooner than expected.