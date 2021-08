Both NCIS season 19 and the NCIS: Hawaii spin-off show are coming to CBS on Monday, September 20. Do you want to see a new promo hyping up the two of them?. If you look below, you can see one of the first joint promos that the network has handed down featuring these two shows. There isn’t all that much in the way of tangible footage in here from either show, but you do get more of Vanessa Lachey in-character as Jane Tennant than you’ve really seen anywhere else.