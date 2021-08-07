Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Reverend releases ‘The Cloud of Unknowing, Distilled’

By Heather Shelton
Eureka Times-Standard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rev. Dr. Daniel DeForest London has released a new book, “The Cloud of Unknowing, Distilled,” based on a 14th century mystical text. “‘The Cloud of Unknowing’ offers practical instructions on deepening one’s connection with the God who is beyond all knowing, through prayer and meditation,” London said. “Because of the text’s medieval milieu, many readers today often find it less than accessible. So, I tried to offer a distillation/paraphrase of the text that speaks to spiritual seekers of all stripes (not only Christian) today while also capturing the Zen-like wisdom and whimsy of the anonymous medieval author, who describes an ancient form of prayer and meditation known today as Centering Prayer with practical acuity and evocative imagery.”

www.times-standard.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church#Christian Church#Distillation#Church History#Centering Prayer#Christ Church Eureka#Jungian#Apocryphile Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Religionchurchleaders.com

Ed Stetzer: 6 Marks of Church Dysfunction

Over many years of ministry I have both seen and been a part of some wonderful organizations. I’ve also seen many healthy, vibrant churches and worked with some fantastic leaders. But I also see people involved in unhealthy Christian churches and organizations, and have seen this reality firsthand as well. In this three-part series, “Moving Unhealthy Organizations Toward Health,” I’m going to talk to you about the clear signs of organizational dysfunction.
Religionarcamax.com

What is the true church?

Q: I dropped out of church when I went to college. Now that I am raising a family, I see the importance of church as a way to help guide children, but church is different than it used to be and I’m not sure I like it. What is the true church? – C.D.
Religionstar883.com

Reverend A Bernard: GLS Speaker 2021

“We are all leaders in some way.” Today Melissa Montana talks with Reverend A. Bernard, pastor at Christian Culture church in New York and one of this years Speakers at the Global Leadership Summit. They discuss leadership and having influence as Christ followers- no matter who you are. For more...
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Services and Sermons

Eureka (239 Buhne St.): The Sunday Celebration Service is being held in-person and via Zoom at 10 a.m. Pre-meditation is at 9:30 a.m. The theme for August is “Pause for Guidance.” To participate in the Zoom event, go to www.eurekacenterforspiritualliving.com. The prayer line is 707-445-4257. All county COVID-19 safety protocols, including masking, are being followed.
ReligionDestin Log

ENGAGING THE DIVINE: The 7 sacramental services of Episcopal church

In the Episcopal Branch of the Jesus Movement, the one leading worship is called not the presider but the celebrant. As an ordained minister, a priest in the Episcopal Church, it is my privilege to lead services as the community of worshipers celebrate together. What then are we celebrating? We...
Religiongvpennysaver.com

Prayer to the

PRAYER TO THE Blessed Virgin (Never known to fail.) Oh, most Beautiful Flower of Mt. Carmel, fruitful vine, splendor of Heaven, Blessed Mother of the Son of God. Queen of Heaven and Earth, I humbly beseech you from the bottom of my heart to succor me in my necessity (make request). There are none who can withstand your power. Holy Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us, who have recourse to Thee. (3 times). Holy Mother, I place this in your hands. (3 times). Say this prayer 3 days and then you must publish it and it will be granted to you. Thank you Virgin Mary for answering my prayers. S.F.
ReligionCurrent-Argus

COVID-19 and Christianity

It is a failure of Christianity when a secular Government must step up and enforce as rule of law that which Christians should have a moral, ethical, and faithful obligation to do without governmental enforcement. The matter becomes outright sinful when Christians then complain about a presumed degradation of liberty, violation of rights, and overreach of Governmental authority when they refuse to comply, even though doing so is the genuine expression of Christian witness.
Macomb, MOtspr.org

The Reverend C.T. Vivian Birthday Celebration

Macomb celebrated the 97th anniversary of the birth of the late civil rights leader Dr. C.T. Vivian. Community leaders hope to make it an annual event. The Reverend Vivian was born in Missouri but grew up in Macomb. He went on to serve as one of the leaders of the American Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 60s.
Sutherland Springs, TXWilson County News

Sutherland Springs church – will it stand?

Members of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs have an important decision to make. They are scheduled to vote Aug. 22 on whether to take down the old church building, which was the site of the 2017 mass shooting, in which 26 people were killed and 20 others wounded.
EducationCedar Valley Daily Times

F.R.U.I.T. acronym symbolizes St. Paul's school values

“But the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.” – Galatians 5:22-23 Using this Bible verse, St. Paul’s Lutheran School teachers and a parent task force designed a new plan called, “The Fruit of the Spirit” that outlines school values and expectations.
Religionlivingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – Nothing but Jesus

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from Psalm 63:1-5. How desperately we seek after God demonstrates our dependence on Him. For those filled with pride and achievement, they do not need a God to save them. How desperate are you for Jesus?. David writes about how his...
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Church News - Aug. 11

On Sunday, Aug. 15, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the 12th Sunday of Pentecost with a drive-in service at 8:45 a.m. Pastor Mark Skinner will be preaching. In-person services are at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed on Sundays at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd or www.belcnet.net after its...
Rome, GAcoosavalleynews.com

The Reverend Sarah Ruth Baird Shaw of Rome

The Reverend Sarah Ruth Baird Shaw of Rome passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at a local health care facility. She was a beloved child of God, and over her 98 years faithfully and lovingly fulfilled the roles of daughter, sister, pastor’s wife — serving nine churches with her late husband, the Reverend Charles Columbus Shaw; pastor in her own right — serving seven churches over 20 years; mother of seven, grandmother of 18, great-grandmother of 37, and great-great-grandmother of one.
Religionvintonjacksoncourier.com

Cornelius Chapel

Ezekiel is one of the major prophets of the Old Testament. He was taken captive by King Nebuchadnezzar at an early age and carried to Babylon, where he became the prophet to the Jews in exile. Ezekiel was a priest as well as prophet and used unusual symbols, or visual aids, to impress his message on the Hebrew people.
Mattituck, NYWestern Queens Gazette

Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos Visit Feast Day of Transfiguration of Christ Church, Mattituck, NY

There is no substitute for in person religious services. The virtual services will never inspire as much as witnessing the Greek Orthodox clergy conduct the ancient liturgy in the lavish Byzantine iconography background of a church. I turned off the news about the COVID-19 Delta variant. I witnessed and met a humble bishop who gave comfort to the Greek and Eastern Orthodox Christians of Germany. “I am blessed to be here in Mattituck,” he said. After listening to his speeches, I felt that we were lucky to be here and meet a man of action, providing services to the Greeks of Germany, many who were our relatives and friends.
Waverly, IACedar Valley Daily Times

St. Paul’s welcomes all children to join one of their choirs

Children’s fall programming is starting back up at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School. St. Paul’s invites kids to come join their Cherub Choir and Friends of the Lord Choir. Rehearsals for both choirs start on Wednesday, Aug. 25. St. Paul’s Cherub Choir is for children age 3 through second...

Comments / 0

Community Policy