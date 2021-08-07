Reverend releases ‘The Cloud of Unknowing, Distilled’
The Rev. Dr. Daniel DeForest London has released a new book, “The Cloud of Unknowing, Distilled,” based on a 14th century mystical text. “‘The Cloud of Unknowing’ offers practical instructions on deepening one’s connection with the God who is beyond all knowing, through prayer and meditation,” London said. “Because of the text’s medieval milieu, many readers today often find it less than accessible. So, I tried to offer a distillation/paraphrase of the text that speaks to spiritual seekers of all stripes (not only Christian) today while also capturing the Zen-like wisdom and whimsy of the anonymous medieval author, who describes an ancient form of prayer and meditation known today as Centering Prayer with practical acuity and evocative imagery.”www.times-standard.com
